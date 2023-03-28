Tolerance.ca
UN Experts Find War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity in Libya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of Brigade 444, an armed group linked with the Tripoli Army Chief of Staff, patrol streets of Salaheddin in the southern suburbs of Tripoli, September 4, 2021. © 2021 Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images United Nations experts have concluded that security forces and armed groups in Libya may have committed a “wide array of war crimes and crimes against humanity” against Libyans and migrants, making an urgent call for “accountability to end this pervasive impunity.” The final report by the UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya (FFM) documented sweeping abuses…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
