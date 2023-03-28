Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Guterres calls for ‘thorough investigation’ into deadly migrant centre fire

The UN Secretary-General on Tuesday called for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of at least 39 migrants in a fire at a processing centre on the border between Mexico and the United States.


