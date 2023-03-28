Four global problems that will be aggravated by the UK's recent cuts to international aid
By Patricia Justino, Professor and Senior Research Fellow, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Kit Rickard, Research Associate at UNU-WIDER, UCL
The UK is among countries cutting international aid payments, which could affect the world in four key areas: poverty, extremism, democracy and refugees.
- Tuesday, March 28, 2023