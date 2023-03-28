Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At chocolate time, we've discovered what the brands that score best on child labour and the environment have in common

By John Dumay, Professor - Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie University
Cristiana Bernardi, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Financial Management, The Open University
Samuel Mawutor, PhD Student in Geography and Geospatial Sciences, Oregon State University
Stephanie Perkiss, Associate professor, University of Wollongong
Share this article
The firms that do worst on the environment and human slavery in the 2023 Chocolate Scorecard are those whose mission statements extend to little more than making chocolate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DPR Korea: Truth, justice needed amid ‘tragic’ legacy of enforced disappearances
~ El Salvador urged to uphold human rights amid state of emergency
~ What is xylazine? A medical toxicologist explains how it increases overdose risk, and why Narcan can still save a life
~ Behind the Latter-day Saint church's vast wealth are two centuries of financial hits and misses
~ Room-temperature superconductors could revolutionize electronics – an electrical engineer explains the materials' potential
~ What's at stake as protests rock Israel: 3 essential reads on democracy, security and human rights
~ A shortage of native seeds is slowing land restoration across the US, which is crucial for tackling climate change and extinctions
~ When it comes to explaining elections in Congress, gerrymandering is overrated
~ Leonardo da Vinci’s mother might have been a slave: here’s what the discovery reveals about Renaissance Europe
~ It's time to rethink what citizen science really is
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter