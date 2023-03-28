At chocolate time, we've discovered what the brands that score best on child labour and the environment have in common
By John Dumay, Professor - Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie University
Cristiana Bernardi, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Financial Management, The Open University
Samuel Mawutor, PhD Student in Geography and Geospatial Sciences, Oregon State University
Stephanie Perkiss, Associate professor, University of Wollongong
The firms that do worst on the environment and human slavery in the 2023 Chocolate Scorecard are those whose mission statements extend to little more than making chocolate.
- Monday, March 27, 2023