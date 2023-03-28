Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Room-temperature superconductors could revolutionize electronics – an electrical engineer explains the materials' potential

By Massoud Pedram, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Southern California
Superconductors make highly efficient electronics, but the ultralow temperatures and ultrahigh pressures make them costly and difficult to use. Room-temperature superconductors promise to change that.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
