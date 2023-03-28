A shortage of native seeds is slowing land restoration across the US, which is crucial for tackling climate change and extinctions
By Julia Kuzovkina, Professor of Horticulture, University of Connecticut
John Campanelli, PhD Student in Plant Science and Landscape Architecture, University of Connecticut
Native plants help damaged landscapes by stabilizing soil, fighting invasive species and sheltering pollinators. Two horticulture experts explain what they’re doing to help develop new seed sources.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 28, 2023