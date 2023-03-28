Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When it comes to explaining elections in Congress, gerrymandering is overrated

By Charles R. Hunt, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Share this article
A loud chorus of Democrats – and some Republicans, too – has for years claimed gerrymandering is costing their party seats in Congress. Is it true?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DPR Korea: Truth, justice needed amid ‘tragic’ legacy of enforced disappearances
~ El Salvador urged to uphold human rights amid state of emergency
~ What is xylazine? A medical toxicologist explains how it increases overdose risk, and why Narcan can still save a life
~ Behind the Latter-day Saint church's vast wealth are two centuries of financial hits and misses
~ Room-temperature superconductors could revolutionize electronics – an electrical engineer explains the materials' potential
~ What's at stake as protests rock Israel: 3 essential reads on democracy, security and human rights
~ A shortage of native seeds is slowing land restoration across the US, which is crucial for tackling climate change and extinctions
~ Leonardo da Vinci’s mother might have been a slave: here’s what the discovery reveals about Renaissance Europe
~ It's time to rethink what citizen science really is
~ The Winter’s Tale review: jarring Shakespeare's Globe production lacks warmth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter