Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leonardo da Vinci’s mother might have been a slave: here’s what the discovery reveals about Renaissance Europe

By Gabriele Neher, Associate Professor in History of Art, University of Nottingham
A document, which dates to 1452, shows that da Vinci’s father emancipated an enslaved woman named Caterina – Leonardo’s mother.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
