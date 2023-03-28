Tolerance.ca
Why tornadoes are still hard to forecast – even though storm predictions are improving

By Chris Nowotarski, Associate Professor of Atmospheric Science, Texas A&M University
As a deadly tornado headed toward Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 24, 2023, forecasters saw the storm developing on radar and issued a rare “tornado emergency” warning. NOAA’s Weather Prediction and Storm Prediction centers had been warning for several days about the risk of severe weather in the…The Conversation


© The Conversation
