Human Rights Observatory

What central banks are doing to safeguard financial stability and why they must proceed with caution

By Drew Woodhouse, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Before a crucial week of interest rate decisions for central banks, and on the eve of the emergency takeover of banking giant Credit Suisse, the Bank of England and five other major central banks announced a coordinated effort to boost…The Conversation


