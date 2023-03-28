Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ+ law could lead to death penalty for same-sex 'offences'

By Zanele Nyoni- Wood, Lecturer, Law School, Lancaster University
People in same-sex relationships in Uganda now face the possibility of life in prison after the country’s parliament unanimously passed its 2023 anti-homosexuality bill. The legislation, which Amnesty International has called “appalling”, “ambiguous” and “vaguely worded”, establishes a range of harsh penalties for same-sex “offences” – including the death…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
