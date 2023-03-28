ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin: a king-size dilemma for South Africa
By Sascha-Dominik (Dov) Bachmann, Professor in Law and Co-Convener National Security Hub (University of Canberra) and Research Fellow (adjunct) - The Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University- NATO Fellow Asia-Pacific, University of Canberra
The government must not trample on its own laws and court decisions. Compliance with the Constitution must be the prerogative.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 28, 2023