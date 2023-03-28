Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The reporting process was more traumatising than the assault itself’: LGBTQ+ survivors on accessing support after sexual violence

By Bianca Fileborn, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Angela Dwyer, Associate Professor, University of Tasmania
Ash Barnes, Assistant researcher, University of Tasmania
Nicole L. Asquith, Director, Tasmanian Institute of Law Enforcement Studies, University of Tasmania
Our new research found most participants experienced sexual violence at multiple points across their lives. And many reported negative experiences when trying to access support.The Conversation


