Human Rights Observatory

EU: Stronger Rules Needed for Political Ads

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person looks at the apps on their phone. © 2020 Yui Mok/PA Wire (Brussels, March 28, 2023) – A European Union regulation under consideration will improve public scrutiny of paid political messaging and limit the circulation of political ads based on people’s personal characteristics and sensitivities, Human Rights Watch said today. But changes are needed to strengthen its protections and to prevent capturing unpaid political discourse. The European Parliament, Commission, and Council are negotiating the proposed regulation, which would place limits on political advertising…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
