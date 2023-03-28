Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Exile or Prison: Egypt’s Offer To Critics Abroad

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters hold banners and chant slogans during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s official visit to Germany on July 18, 2022, in Berlin. © 2022 Omer Messinger/Getty Images Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch released a report exposing how Egyptian authorities are refusing to provide identity documents including passports, birth certificates, and national IDs to critics living abroad. The goal appears to be to disrupt their lives so much that they have to choose between effectively becoming undocumented or returning to Egypt, where they could face jail time,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Facts and figures: Human rights in the Americas in 2022-23
~ MENA: Double standards and weak international responses fuel repression
~ ‘The reporting process was more traumatising than the assault itself’: LGBTQ+ survivors on accessing support after sexual violence
~ Australia's safeguard mechanism deal is only a half-win for the Greens, and for the climate
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Lambie urges return of former employment program for Indigenous communities
~ EU: Stronger Rules Needed for Political Ads
~ The ABC's In Our Blood shines a light on lesbian activism during the AIDS crisis – but there's more to their story
~ Is 'climate anxiety' a clinical diagnosis? Should it be?
~ Don’t let financial shame be your ruin: open conversations can help ease the burden of personal debt
~ The First Nations Voice to parliament could get us to revisit conversations about Australia becoming a republic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter