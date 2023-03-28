Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Don’t let financial shame be your ruin: open conversations can help ease the burden of personal debt

By Matevz (Matt) Raskovic, Associate Professor of International Business & Strategy, Auckland University of Technology
Aaron Gilbert, Professor of Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Smita Singh, Senior Lecturer International Business, Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Auckland University of Technology
Personal debt in New Zealand is growing. But instead of hiding the true extent of what we owe, New Zealanders should be talking about how we got here – and what needs to change.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
