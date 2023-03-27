Newly linked data can reveal academic development from kindergarten to high school in 150,000 students
By Jeanne Sinclair, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Magdalena Janus, Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Scott Davies, Professor, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
A study following Ontario students between 2004 and 2012 can help policymakers ensure all students get the supports they need when they need them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 27, 2023