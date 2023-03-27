Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghost rodents: get ready to fall in love with Australia's albino rats and mice

By Darcy Watchorn, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Share this article
A chance discovery of an albino bush rat in Victoria’s Otway Ranges inspired a search for more fair beauties. Here’s what the survey of Aussie ecologists, museums and newspaper clippings revealed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bird flu FAQ: What is avian influenza? How is it transmitted to humans? What are the symptoms? Are there effective treatments and vaccines? Will H5N1 become the next viral pandemic?
~ What causes hiccups and how can you get rid of them?
~ IVF heist: Romantic Getaway on Binge explores the desperation couples can feel during the costly IVF journey
~ For the first time, astronomers have linked a mysterious fast radio burst with gravitational waves
~ Students' mental health is a big issue for schools – but teachers should only be part of the solution
~ 'The media normalises war-mongering': how Chinese Australians respond to talk of war in mainstream media
~ At chocolate time, we've discovered what the brands that score best on child labour and the environment and have in common
~ In Russia's war against Ukraine, one of the battlegrounds is language itself
~ 2022 was a good year for nature in Australia – but three nasty problems remain
~ What does 'secularism' mean in the Iran protests?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter