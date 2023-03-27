Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Russia's war against Ukraine, one of the battlegrounds is language itself

By Olga Maxwell, Senior Lecturer, School of Languages and Linguistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The language question in Ukraine goes back centuries. It is deeply rooted in the history of old empires and Ukraine’s position as the borderland between the West and the East.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bird flu FAQ: What is avian influenza? How is it transmitted to humans? What are the symptoms? Are there effective treatments and vaccines? Will H5N1 become the next viral pandemic?
~ Ghost rodents: get ready to fall in love with Australia's albino rats and mice
~ What causes hiccups and how can you get rid of them?
~ IVF heist: Romantic Getaway on Binge explores the desperation couples can feel during the costly IVF journey
~ For the first time, astronomers have linked a mysterious fast radio burst with gravitational waves
~ Students' mental health is a big issue for schools – but teachers should only be part of the solution
~ 'The media normalises war-mongering': how Chinese Australians respond to talk of war in mainstream media
~ At chocolate time, we've discovered what the brands that score best on child labour and the environment and have in common
~ 2022 was a good year for nature in Australia – but three nasty problems remain
~ What does 'secularism' mean in the Iran protests?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter