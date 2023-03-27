Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seven likely consequences from the banking crisis that most people haven't realised yet

By Konstantinos Lagos, Senior Lecturer in Business and Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
With four banks down in the US and Europe and at least several more wobbling, we’re currently in the throes of the worst banking strife since 2007-08. Aggressive interest rate hikes have meant that banks are sitting on hefty losses on their portfolios of government bonds – some US$2 trillion (£1.6 trillion) or 15% losses on US banks alone.

This makes many banks vulnerable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
