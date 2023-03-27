Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Watermarking ChatGPT, DALL-E and other generative AIs could help protect against fraud and misinformation

By Hany Farid, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley
In a world of increasingly convincing AI-generated text, photos and videos, it’s more important than ever to be able to distinguish authentic media from fakes and imitations. The challenge is how.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
