Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: tensions rise in Crimea as Russia prepares for a likely spring offensive

By Christopher Morris, Teaching Fellow, School of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation, University of Portsmouth
To paraphrase the words of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, everything began with Crimea, and everything will end there as well. When Russia first occupied Crimea in 2014, it was a major win for Putin, who successfully called the west’s bluff by proceeding to annex the peninsula with minimal international opposition.

Now, as Ukrainian forces consider how to “de-occupy”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
