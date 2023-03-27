Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greens will back Labor's safeguard mechanism without a ban on new coal and gas. That's a good outcome

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
Share this article
The Greens wanted Australia to rule out new coal and gas projects. Instead, we have a hard cap on emissions – and that should make many fossil fuel projects unviableThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tanzania’s President Suluhu’s attendance of opposition's event signals the start of cordial relations
~ Tirana Hassan to Lead Human Rights Watch
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges against Human Rights Activist
~ We've been connecting brains to computers longer than you’d expect. These 3 companies are leading the way
~ TGA review strengthens case for much tighter vape restrictions at the border
~ How to get more women on bikes? Better biking infrastructure, designed by women
~ Why Western Sydney is feeling the heat from climate change more than the rest of the city
~ Pip Williams shows how World War I transformed women's lives, in a new novel that captures the 'poetic materiality' of books
~ The environmental impact of Russia’s invasion goes beyond Ukraine – how do we deal with ‘problems without passports’?
~ This Buddhist sculpture probably won’t ‘rewrite history’ – Western Australia already has a rich Chinese past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter