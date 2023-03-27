Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tirana Hassan to Lead Human Rights Watch

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Tirana Hassan, a lawyer and veteran human rights investigator who has documented human rights abuses throughout crises and conflicts globally, has been named the next executive director of Human Rights Watch, the organization announced today. Hassan was previously the Human Rights Watch chief programs officer and had been serving as acting executive director since September 2022, following the departure of its long-time leader, Kenneth Roth. “As new executive director of Human Rights Watch, Tirana Hassan brings impeccable credentials as a human rights practitioner and an ambitious…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges against Human Rights Activist
~ We've been connecting brains to computers longer than you’d expect. These 3 companies are leading the way
~ TGA review strengthens case for much tighter vape restrictions at the border
~ How to get more women on bikes? Better biking infrastructure, designed by women
~ Why Western Sydney is feeling the heat from climate change more than the rest of the city
~ Pip Williams shows how World War I transformed women's lives, in a new novel that captures the 'poetic materiality' of books
~ The environmental impact of Russia’s invasion goes beyond Ukraine – how do we deal with ‘problems without passports’?
~ This Buddhist sculpture probably won’t ‘rewrite history’ – Western Australia already has a rich Chinese past
~ Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden are missing the bigger picture about migrant border crossings
~ Marguerite Duras called The Lover 'a load of shit', but her novel about her affair as a 15-year-old stuns with its emotional force
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter