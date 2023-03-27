Why Western Sydney is feeling the heat from climate change more than the rest of the city
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Anjali Gupta, Lecturer, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, and Researcher, Centre for Forensic Science, University of Technology Sydney
Joanna Wang, Senior Lecturer, School of Mathematics and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Joshua Hartigan, PhD Candidate, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Very hot days in Western Sydney are typically 5 degrees hotter than parts of the city close to the coast and are becoming more common, but only in the west. Four climate drivers explain the difference.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 26, 2023