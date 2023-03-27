Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The environmental impact of Russia’s invasion goes beyond Ukraine – how do we deal with ‘problems without passports’?

By Robert G. Patman, Professor of International Relations, University of Otago
Share this article
Ecological damage, risk of nuclear accident and the economic fallout from war all affect countries well beyond the conflict zone. How should the world deal with these borderless threats?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tirana Hassan to Lead Human Rights Watch
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges against Human Rights Activist
~ We've been connecting brains to computers longer than you’d expect. These 3 companies are leading the way
~ TGA review strengthens case for much tighter vape restrictions at the border
~ How to get more women on bikes? Better biking infrastructure, designed by women
~ Why Western Sydney is feeling the heat from climate change more than the rest of the city
~ Pip Williams shows how World War I transformed women's lives, in a new novel that captures the 'poetic materiality' of books
~ This Buddhist sculpture probably won’t ‘rewrite history’ – Western Australia already has a rich Chinese past
~ Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden are missing the bigger picture about migrant border crossings
~ Marguerite Duras called The Lover 'a load of shit', but her novel about her affair as a 15-year-old stuns with its emotional force
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter