This Buddhist sculpture probably won’t ‘rewrite history’ – Western Australia already has a rich Chinese past
By Yu Tao, Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies, The University of Western Australia
Benjamin Smith, Professor of Archaeology (World Rock Art), School of Social Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Will a 600-year-old Chinese Buddhist sculpture change Australian history? The known history of Western Australia gives a much simpler explanation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 26, 2023