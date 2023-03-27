Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Drop Charges against Human Rights Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Truong Van Dung holds a sign that says, Request the Immediate Release of Nguyen Thuy Hanh.  © 2021 Truong Van Dung (Bangkok) – Vietnamese authorities should immediately release land rights activist Truong Van Dung and drop all charges against him, Human Rights Watch said today. Police in Hanoi arrested Truong Van Dung in May 2022 on charges of “conducting propaganda against the state.” A Hanoi court is scheduled to hear his case on March 28, 2023. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. Vietnamese authorities have convicted at least 163 people since 2018 for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
