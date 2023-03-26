Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

I realised the fat-tailed dunnart was under threat. Here's how I got the species officially listed

By Emily Scicluna, Research Associate – Thylacine Integrated Genomic Restoration Research Laboratory, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Jim Radford, Associate Professor, La Trobe University
Ever wondered what it takes to get on the threatened species list? This explainer demystifies the rigorous process, using the cute little predator that stores energy in its tail as an example.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
