Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When a coup chases you into a corner: The lives of Burmese refugees in Thailand

By Prachatai
Share this article
"If I can, I would like to ask the Thai government to accept us and set up a centre for war refugees. The people who come here aren’t evil people."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How did Serbia become ‘the biggest victim’ of the war in Ukraine?
~ Did Canada and Ontario pay too much money for Volkswagen’s battery plant?
~ How can we maximize woke's potential while minimizing the culture war's divisiveness?
~ Canadian young adults who live alone are more likely to struggle with unaffordable housing, study finds
~ Corporate management: Women are losing ground and need to be more strategic, but the culture must also change
~ View from The Hill: Dutton saddles up for Aston race amid Victorian Liberal infighting
~ After 12 years in opposition, grassroots politics restores Labor to power in New South Wales
~ Australia is now almost entirely held by Labor - but that doesn't necessarily make life easier for leaders
~ Labor very likely to win majority in NSW election
~ Benin national park becomes insurgent group safe haven
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter