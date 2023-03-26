After 12 years in opposition, grassroots politics restores Labor to power in New South Wales
By Andy Marks, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Strategy, Government and Alliances, Western Sydney University
Tom Nance, Researcher, Centre for Western Sydney, Western Sydney University
Sometimes defeat can come with small victories. In his NSW election concession speech, defeated Liberal-National Coalition Premier Dominic Perrottet remarked the campaign had been a “race to the top”. Voters seemed to agree. Perrottet’s opponent, Labor’s Chris Minns, brought the conciliatory tone he maintained as opposition leader into the campaign.
Combative politics, in NSW at least, might be a thing of the past.…
- Sunday, March 26, 2023