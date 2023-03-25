Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor set to win thumping majority in NSW election

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
With 36% of enrolled voters counted in today’s New South Wales state election, the Poll Bludger’s results currently have Labor leading in 53 of the 93 seats, the Coalition in 27, the Greens in three and independents in ten. Called seats are 43 Labor, 20 Coalition, two Greens and six independents.

If all current leads hold, Labor would have a 13-seat majority. They would need to lose seven seats they currently lead in to fall short of a majority.

The ABC’s two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fight slavery’s 'legacy of racism' through education: Guterres
~ Fight slavery’s ‘racist legacy’ through education: Guterres
~ One Year On, the Taliban Still Attacking Girls’ Right to Education
~ Marsupials and other mammals separately evolved flight many times, and we are finally learning how
~ Final NSW Newspoll gives Labor a thumping lead; federal Labor's lead widens
~ US Lawmakers Tackle Transnational Repression
~ Rights expert urges India to stop crackdown on Kashmir activists
~ Human rights in Ukraine still ‘dire’ amid wide-ranging violations: OHCHR
~ One-hundred years later: Reflections on Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani's centenary
~ Could the common cold give children immunity against COVID? Our research offers clues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter