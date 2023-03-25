Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fight slavery’s 'legacy of racism' through education: Guterres

Share this article
Honouring the millions of Africans sold into slavery helps to restore dignity to people who were so mercilessly stripped of it, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message to mark Saturday’s International Day to Remember the Victims and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fight slavery’s ‘racist legacy’ through education: Guterres
~ One Year On, the Taliban Still Attacking Girls’ Right to Education
~ Marsupials and other mammals separately evolved flight many times, and we are finally learning how
~ Final NSW Newspoll gives Labor a thumping lead; federal Labor's lead widens
~ US Lawmakers Tackle Transnational Repression
~ Rights expert urges India to stop crackdown on Kashmir activists
~ Human rights in Ukraine still ‘dire’ amid wide-ranging violations: OHCHR
~ One-hundred years later: Reflections on Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani's centenary
~ Could the common cold give children immunity against COVID? Our research offers clues
~ How Black children in England's schools are made to feel like the way they speak is wrong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter