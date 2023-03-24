Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

One Year On, the Taliban Still Attacking Girls’ Right to Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 22, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi Tomorrow, the start of the school year in Afghanistan, is a day of grief for Afghan teenage girls and the world. The girls grieve both their right to education and the world’s failure to take action to stop the ban. Today marks day 550 that teenage girls are denied their right to education. The Taliban’s misogynistic regime has made Afghanistan the only country banning girls from secondary school. The Taliban closed girls’ schools when…


