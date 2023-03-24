Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Lawmakers Tackle Transnational Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The dome of the US Capitol seen through a glass ceiling in Washington, DC, April 29, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades On March 16, a bipartisan group of United States senators introduced the Transnational Repression Policy Act, which aims “to hold foreign governments and individuals accountable when they stalk, intimidate, or assault people across borders, including in the United States.” The bill also establishes countering transnational repression as a foreign policy priority, including in government efforts to advance democracy and human rights around…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Marsupials and other mammals separately evolved flight many times, and we are finally learning how
~ Final NSW Newspoll gives Labor a thumping lead; federal Labor's lead widens
~ Rights expert urges India to stop crackdown on Kashmir activists
~ Human rights in Ukraine still ‘dire’ amid wide-ranging violations: OHCHR
~ One-hundred years later: Reflections on Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani's centenary
~ Could the common cold give children immunity against COVID? Our research offers clues
~ How Black children in England's schools are made to feel like the way they speak is wrong
~ China’s latest diplomatic move will extend its trade, energy, financial and maritime power
~ How to rewire your brain to feel good on Mondays
~ Four ways the UK economy is being hampered by the private sector
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter