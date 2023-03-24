Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rights expert urges India to stop crackdown on Kashmir activists

India must immediately halt its crackdown on Kashmiri activists, the independent UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, said on Friday, calling for greater accountability.


© United Nations -
