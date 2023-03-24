Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights in Ukraine still ‘dire’ amid wide-ranging violations: OHCHR

Share this article
The human rights situation in Ukraine as Russia continues its military campaign following last year’s full-scale invasion, remains dire, according to a new report released on Friday by the UN human rights office (OHCHR) covering the six months to the end of January.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Lawmakers Tackle Transnational Repression
~ Rights expert urges India to stop crackdown on Kashmir activists
~ One-hundred years later: Reflections on Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani's centenary
~ Could the common cold give children immunity against COVID? Our research offers clues
~ How Black children in England's schools are made to feel like the way they speak is wrong
~ China’s latest diplomatic move will extend its trade, energy, financial and maritime power
~ How to rewire your brain to feel good on Mondays
~ Four ways the UK economy is being hampered by the private sector
~ In its new season, _Don’t Call Me Resilient_ brings you the news — through an anti-racist lens 🎧
~ Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter