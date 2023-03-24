Tolerance.ca
China’s latest diplomatic move will extend its trade, energy, financial and maritime power

By Jose Caballero, Senior Economist, IMD World Competitiveness Center, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
China’s billions of dollars in global investments and infrastructure projects seem to be paying off politically and economically.

Just recently, Honduras signalled it is set to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, having been one of the few remaining countries to recognise the island as a state. This switch of allegiances…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
