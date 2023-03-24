Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways the UK economy is being hampered by the private sector

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
The UK government has decided to go ahead with a rise in corporation tax in April 2023. The move is a clear reversal of the tax reduction which previous chancellors hoped would encourage output and innovation.

The idea of lowering corporation tax to boost growth (and ultimately tax revenue) failed spectacularly under Liz Truss’s short-lived premiership. And as the current chancellor Jeremy…The Conversation


