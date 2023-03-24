Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Misophonia: nearly one in five UK adults have the condition causing extreme reactions to certain sounds

By Jane Gregory, Doctor of Clinical Psychology, University of Oxford
Many of us have sounds that we find to be annoying. But for some people, certain sounds actually trigger extreme reactions. It’s a disorder known as misophonia, where sounds like chewing, sniffing and pen clicking can cause intense emotional reactions – and sometimes even physical reactions, such as an elevated heart rate and spike in blood pressure.

As it turns out, this condition is more common than many realise, as our recent study showed. We estimate that nearly one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
