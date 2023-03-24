Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Succession planning: not all family businesses feud – here's how they help younger generations take over

By Allan Discua-Cruz, Director, Centre for Family Business, Department of Entrepreneurship and Strategy, Lancaster University
Bingbing Ge, Lecturer in the Department of Entrepreneurship and Strategy, Lancaster University
Share this article
When the world’s richest and most powerful families deal with the tricky task of succession planning, it can attract a lot of interest. Think of news reports from the Murdoch’s media empire or, more recently, luxury goods company LVMH. Even…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins
~ Misophonia: nearly one in five UK adults have the condition causing extreme reactions to certain sounds
~ Naked women have long been seen as a threat – today’s puritanism is just the latest cycle of western history
~ Plastic fibres stunt growth in mussels by more than a third – here's why this is a concern
~ Why elite athletes should develop mindfulness to up their game
~ How 'misogyny influencers' cater to young men's anxieties
~ How do superconductors work? A physicist explains what it means to have resistance-free electricity
~ 3D-printing the brain's blood vessels with silicone could improve and personalize neurosurgery – new technique shows how
~ Reaction to bronze sculpture of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. in Boston hasn't been good – and that's not bad for art that shatters conventions
~ 40 years ago 'A Nation at Risk' warned of a 'rising tide of mediocrity' in US schools – has anything changed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter