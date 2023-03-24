Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 'misogyny influencers' cater to young men's anxieties

By Emily Setty, Senior lecturer in criminology, University of Surrey
Share this article
Parents, teachers and politicians are worried about the appeal of so-called “online misogyny influencers” to boys and young men.

These influencers post content to thousands of followers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins
~ Misophonia: nearly one in five UK adults have the condition causing extreme reactions to certain sounds
~ Naked women have long been seen as a threat – today’s puritanism is just the latest cycle of western history
~ Succession planning: not all family businesses feud – here's how they help younger generations take over
~ Plastic fibres stunt growth in mussels by more than a third – here's why this is a concern
~ Why elite athletes should develop mindfulness to up their game
~ How do superconductors work? A physicist explains what it means to have resistance-free electricity
~ 3D-printing the brain's blood vessels with silicone could improve and personalize neurosurgery – new technique shows how
~ Reaction to bronze sculpture of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. in Boston hasn't been good – and that's not bad for art that shatters conventions
~ 40 years ago 'A Nation at Risk' warned of a 'rising tide of mediocrity' in US schools – has anything changed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter