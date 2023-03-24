Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Water scarcity on Nigeria's coast is hardest on women: 6 steps to ease the burden

By Adenike Akinsemolu, Vanguard Fellow, University of Birmingham
Imagine waking up before dawn every day to fetch water for your family. You trek to the nearest water source, miles away, with only a jerrycan to carry the precious liquid. You brave scorching heat or heavy rain, while trying to avoid dangerous animals and strangers along the way.

This is the reality of many women in Nigeria’s coastal areas, particularly in the Ilaje region, Ondo State, south-western Nigeria. Water scarcity is a persistent problem in the region and climate change is making it worse.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
