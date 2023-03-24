Tolerance.ca
Cannabis industry plans for South Africa have stalled: how to get them moving again

By Motshedisi Mathibe, Senior Lecturer Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa recently reiterated plans to accelerate the commercialisation of hemp as well as cannabis plants. His speech setting out government’s priorities for 2023 was a reminder of a pledge in 2022 – also in his state of the nation address – that the government would mobilise investment in the hemp and cannabis sectors.

In his speech, the president indicated that government is in the process of addressing the conditions for the growth of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
