Human Rights Observatory

Soaring interest rates contributed to recent bank failures – and there could be more to come

By John Whittaker, Senior Teaching Fellow in Economics, Lancaster University
US bank regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10 2023, after it suffered US$42 billion (£35 billion) of deposit withdrawals in a 24-hour period. This was the largest bank failure since the 2008 global financial crisis and was not supposed to happen again.

Since the 2008 crisis, international bank regulations have been greatly…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
