Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Myanmar nationals must not be deported following interrogation

By Amnesty International
Responding to the apartment searches and the interrogation of around 100 Myanmar nationals, including children, in the border town of Mae Sot, Amnesty International’s Myanmar Researcher Nang Sein said: “Thai authorities must not deport Myanmar nationals back to a country where they could face imprisonment, torture, and even the death penalty at the hands of […] The post Thailand: Myanmar nationals must not be deported following interrogation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
