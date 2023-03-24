Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Protests Test Government’s Commitment to Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Riot police scuffle with protesters during a protest in Rennes, France, March 22, 2023.  © 2023 Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Photo Since January 2023, millions of protesters have peacefully taken to the streets across France, opposing a pension reform plan that increases the retirement age by two years, to 64. Last week, as President Emmanuel Macron appeared set to lose a parliamentary vote over the pension plan, his cabinet invoked a constitutional article to circumvent the vote. The decision angered protesters and led to violent confrontations between some demonstrators and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Woolworths is getting into telehealth – but patients need to be treated as more than customers
~ A new review into how teachers are educated should acknowledge they learn throughout their careers (not just at the start)
~ ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film pulled in Hong Kong
~ Melbourne Now: a vast, sprawling and inspiring exhibition that seems to burst out of its architectural framework
~ AI chatbots with Chinese characteristics: why Baidu's ChatGPT rival may never measure up
~ Teachers need a lot of things right now, but another curriculum 'rewrite' isn't one of them
~ At the 2023 Adelaide Festival, the best works shimmer with a brutal honesty on incarceration, exile – and Nikolai Gogol
~ Nepal: Transitional Justice Bill Needs to Protect Victims, not Abusers
~ Back to the Moon: A space lawyer and planetary scientist on what it will take to share the benefits of new lunar exploration – podcast
~ Why is it so difficult to handle whistleblower reports?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter