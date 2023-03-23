Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Transitional Justice Bill Needs to Protect Victims, not Abusers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, center, sits among other party leaders in parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 10, 2023. © 2023 Niranjan Shrestha /AP Photo (Geneva) – A bill to amend Nepal’s transitional justice legislation does not fully meet the country’s domestic law or international legal obligations and will not provide justice for victims if adopted in its current form, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Commission of Jurists said today. The Bill for the Amendment of the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
