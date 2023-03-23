Why is it so difficult to handle whistleblower reports?
By Wim Vandekerckhove, Professeur en éthique des affaires, EDHEC Business School
Nadia Smaili, Professor in Accounting (forensic accounting), Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Paulina Arroyo Pardo, Professeure titulaire ESG, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Compliance officers, professionals that handle whistleblowing reports, often find themselves caught between two parties with divergent interests — whistleblowers and company management.
