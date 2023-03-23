A new study on Australian volcanoes has changed what we know about explosive 'hotspot' volcanism
By Al-Tamini Tapu, Geoscientist, The University of Queensland
Paulo Vasconcelos, Professor, The University of Queensland
Teresa Ubide, Associate Professor - Igneous Petrology/Volcanology, The University of Queensland
As continents grind across ‘hotspots’ in Earth’s mantle, we can get volcanoes erupting on the surface. Studying these can reveal much about our planet’s evolution.
